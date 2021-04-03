Not Again! Another Car Crashes Into Exact Same New York Bakery

Talk about some bad luck! It's one thing to have a vehicle come crashing out of nowhere into the business you're trying to run. But what about twice in less than two months? WNYT is reporting that for the second time in a little over a month, a vehicle crashed into the Dolce & Biscotti in Clifton Park, NY. Officials say the car struck a pillar outside the entrance Thursday. Must be some damn good pastries?

There aren't too many details on the latest crash, but WNYT is reporting that the driver of the vehicle was elderly. The bakery's owner said her staff helped the driver until police showed up. You may recall back in February, when a woman accidently sent her vehicle sailing through the front window of the very same bakery. Witnesses say the 82 year-old driver from Mechanicville apparently mistook the brakes with the accelerator, and then plowed right into the middle of the cake aisle.

It hasn't been a good week for such incidents like this. Just one day before, a 70 year-old man crashed his vehicle into a building in Dobbs Ferry. Officials say the accident happed at the Washington's Headquarters townhouses, right off the Hudson River. Hudson Valley 12 says the man was conscious when he was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

We've seen similar occurrences here in the Hudson Valley over the past few years. In January 2019, a car went airborne on 9W after the driver took a snooze behind the wheel, and then crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton. And in May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb, and ended up hitting both businesses.

