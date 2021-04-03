Rapper DMX Hospitalized in the Lower Hudson Valley Following Overdose

Famous rapper DMX has been hospitalized after an apparent overdose.

Rapper DMX, who's real name is Earl Simmons, has repeatedly been hospitalized. The sudden hospitalization comes after a drug overdose, according to a Billboard. Simmons, 50, has had a long history of drug abuse.

According to Billboard, Simmons suffered a heart attack in Friday, April 2. The overdose led to a heart attack, which causes the hospitalization. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in Westchester County, New York. Representatives for DMX could not confirm further details to Billboard.

There are varying reports about DMX's current condition. According to Billboard, some say he has some brain activity while others say he is in a vegetative state. Page Six reports that DMX is in "grave condition" at this time. The overdose allegedly occured at 11 p.m. At this time, no more information has been released.

According to Jam Base, DMX performed at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie on June 21, 2019. He allegedly showed up hours late to the performance. Prior to this performance, he was released that same year from a West Virginia prison, according to Billboard. He was sentenced to one year in prison for federal tax evasion. In 2019 he canceled a series of your performances and checked himself into rehab for substance abuse. He entered rehab in October 2019. According to Page Six, DMX claims his substance abuse problems began at age 14. DMX says he was tricked into smoking crack by his mentor. DMX alleges this also happened in the lower Hudson Valley in Yonkers.