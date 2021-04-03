Make Your Own Easter Egg Basket With These Hudson Valley Gifts

I’d say that the best part about Easter is the all the treats we find in our basket. Whether we did this when we were younger, still receive one as adults or are preparing for others, its something to look forward to.

I totally have fun putting together Easter baskets. My friends and I even did an adult basket filled with alcoholic shooters. As for children, its exciting to fill the baskets with candy, toys, and bubbles.

Let’s check out some ways to make it local this year with Hudson Valley goodies for all.

For local toys

Tinker Toys, Woodstock

This upscale toy store is in one of the cutest towns in the Hudson Valley, Woodstock. They have a range of toys from unique to quirky. Surprise someone in your life with a gift from here.

For local chocolate

Krause’s Chocolate

For me, there’s nothing better than homemade chocolate. Krause’s takes pride in their family tradition of being in business for over 80 years. Check out their Easter themed candy for everyone in the family here.

For local bookstores

Binnacle Books, Beacon

I believe that shopping at our local shops are super important. Keeping bookstores alive are even more essential today. Check out Binnacle Books for their adult and children’s books here.

For local gift cards

Spa

Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa

This spa offers massages, facials, and nail options. Considering that they also host weddings, the property itself is simply beautiful just to visit. Check out more here.

Restaurant

City Winery, Montgomery

This spot offers an extensive amount of wines, beer, and full cocktail bar. They offer dinner specials and have exquisite items on their menu. Enjoy the view of the historic Montgomery Mills and Wallkill River as well. Read more here.

Do you enjoy making Easter baskets or receiving them? Share with us below.