Open Barn Visits at Stony Kill to Benefit 4-H

Are your kids on Spring Break this week? If they are, and you’re looking for something fun and educational for them to do, this just may be just the thing you’re looking for. A fun day for the kids that also benefits a great organization. Perfect.

Stony Kill Foundation, on Farmstead Lane in Wappingers Falls is hosting Special Spring Break Open Barn Visits this Wednesday, March 31 and this Thursday, April 1 from 10AM - 1PM both days. The hardworking Stony Ground 4-H members do so much to help take care of the animals at Stony Kill that they decided to hold Open Barn sessions over Spring Break as a fundraiser in their honor. Sign up your family for a time slot for a $10 donation to support the 4-H Team.

It's going to be fun for the whole family. Seasoned barn guides and 4-H members will be on hand to show off all of the animals they care for and to sell handmade spring crafts. All funds raised go directly to Stony Ground 4-H. Register for a time on the open barn page and support the Hudson Valley’s local future farmers.

Your kids will get to see the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Anyone over 2 will be required to wear a mask while in the barn, and hand sanitizer stations will be in place. Please respect social distancing rules. For more information about Stony Kill’s open barn visits, volunteering and donating, visit the Stony Kill website.

