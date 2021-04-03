Where Can You Buy Bloodworms in the Hudson Valley?

Let me just start with I could not find a cleared image of actual Bloodworms. If you have one, will allow us to use it and the worms don't make me squeem too much (lol) please email it to me and I will add it to this article. Thanks in advance. Now let's fish and chat about bloodworms.

photo courtesy of Northern Dutchess Archery

What are bloodworms? Here are a couple of facts, from Nat Geo.

Bloodworms are segmented like an earthworm

I have it on 'good authority' that they are the preferred bait for Striped Bass in the Hudson River. What is 'good authority?' My buddy told me and he has been fishing for bass in the Hudson since before he could walk.

They are carnivorous

They can bite you. Not only did my buddy mention this to me, it was one of the first things that popped up during my research and continued to make itself known.

They are 'harvested' and used for fishing bait.

Where in the Hudson Valley can you find these little suckers (or biters) so you can get them to help you catch more fish?

Vinnys Lakehouse, 1768 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Julian's Deli, Route 9G, Hyde Park,

Hook Line & Sinker Bait Shop, 99 Mill St Red Hook, 12571

Ceely's Bait Bucket, 436 Shore RD, New Windsor, 12553

Northern Dutchess Archery & Live Bait and Tackle, 7375 S Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571

Croton Bait & Tackle, 65 N Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520, call this place first to double check their hours. They don't have a great deal of online presence, but their reputation amongst the fisher people is good. (914) 271-3675

River Basin Sport Shop, 66 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY 12414. This is also another place that you will want to call in advance, the reviews on Google & Yelp are awesome, but they are open just three days a week (maybe they are fishing the other four?) so call before you go. 518-943-2111

So where do you get your bloodworms? Share with us! Enjoy your fishing and being out on the water. Feel free to send us the photos of what you caught or tell us the story about the one that got away! 🎣

