How You Can Get Your New York State Hunting and Trapping License

It is time! Before you head outdoors you will need to make sure that you took the time to get your hunting and fishing license. Now, you ask, how do you go about doing that?

Good news! The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has made the licenses available for 2021-2022. That means you can start thinking about when you are going to get outdoors to hunt or to trap.

When you get your hunting license it is good for you to hunt, from September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022. If you are getting a fishing license, it is good for 365 days from the day that you get it.

How do you get the permit?

You will need to take the hunting or trapping education class and be able to show proof of your certification. Then you can either go online and purchase your permits or you can purchase your permit in one of the following ways:

You can go through the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) website

You can go to one of the DEC vendor reps (like a local town hall) if you want to do it in person. For a locator, you can click here.

You can also call them, at 866-933-2257.

Keep in mind, that if this is your first time getting yourself a license, depending on the type, it could take about two weeks for you to get your permit in the mail.

Do you like to go out the first day of the season, or do you like to wait a bit? Or would you like to head outdoors everyday?

All the best to you this season.

