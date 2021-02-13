Fish For Free Presidents Day Weekend in the Hudson Valley

Looking for some free, outdoor fun for the family this month?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week their free fishing weekend coming up on President's Day Weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the DEC introduced the first of many free fishing days in New York for the 2021 season. Starting Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, February 14th New Yorkers can enjoy fishing without a fishing license.

Newbie anglers can try ice fishing for the first time this month and have the opportunity to catch common fish around New York state like Yellow Perch, Northern Pike, Walleye, Lake Trout , Brown Trout , Atlantic Salmon and Black Crappie.

If you can't get out next weekend for the free fishing event, the DEC added more free fishing weekends throughout the year on the following dates:

June 26-27, 2021

September 25, 2021

November 11, 2021

Normally, if you're fishing in New York you must have a fishing license. A 1-day fishing pass will cost anglers who are NY residents $5 (non-residents $10) while a year round pass for ages ages 16-69 goes for $25, for 70 year-old and older it costs $5.

The New York State DEC website breaks down what type of license you'll need for specific types of fishing around the state. They also warn of possible fishing license scams currently making the rounds. In a statement on their website they say:

please be advised that the ONLY legitimate method to purchase your NYS fishing license online is through the official DECALS website.

For more details about Free Fishing Weekends with the DEC check them out at DEC.NY.GOV.