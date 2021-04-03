Laminate Your Vaccination Card? They’ll Do It At These Places

So you have done it! You have received both of your Covid 19 vaccinations (or the one for J&J) and you are proud to have it. So what do you do next? Do you lock it up and put it in the drawer? Should you laminate it?

Checking with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) website, I looked to find information about whether or not it was allowed or 'legal' to get your record of vaccination laminated. I could not see anything that says you couldn't or shouldn't get it laminated. The guidelines were pretty much, take care of it, don't lose it, and you might want to make a photocopy or two of it to have just in case.

You can also use the new Excelsior Passport app for your smartphone which will show info that you have received the vaccine.

So, where can you get your vaccination record laminated for free?

Here are a few places, if you know of other places that are laminating them at no cost, please let us know:

  • Office Depot will laminate them for free through July 25, with the following code: 52516714. Here is a link to a coupon that you can print, it is a pdf. 
  • Staples will apparently laminate your cards through May 1
  • Office Max, who is a partner company of Office Depot, will also laminate for free your vaccination record through July 25. Here is the link to their coupon, valid in-store only for the free lamination.

Another quick piece of advice? Make sure that all of your info on the vaccination record is correct and that you have made a copy or three of it, before you laminate the original. Stay healthy!

