More ‘Massive’ Layoffs Expected Very Soon In New York State

Over 5,000 New Yorkers are expected to be looking for a new job in the very near future.

In late 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket while nearly 600 workers were laid off just before Thanksgiving.

ShopRite Closing Stores In Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, Albany, Rensselaer

ShopRite closed five Capital Region locations close due to poor sales. According to the WARN notice, 567 workers are impacted.

Pfizer Laying Off Workers From Pearl River, New York Location

In early 2024, we learned a company that recently had record profits confirmed plans to lay off many New York State residents just after the holidays.

Pfizer, which mad about $100 billion during the COVID pandemic announced plans to lay off nearly 300 workers from its Rockland County, New York location. Separations for 285 employees started last month All 285 will be out of work by March 25, according to the WARN notice.

Pfizer employs 1,012 workers in Pearl River. The remaining 72 percent of the current staff is safe, for now.

Virginia Company Laying Off Nearly 1,000 In Upstate New York

A few weeks ago we reported that Navient, a Virginia-based company, is planning to eliminate nearly 1,000 jobs from offices in New York State.

The officers are located in the Finger Lake and Southern Tier regions. In total 988 Empire State workers will be out of a job by May 2024

Sadly it appears more massive layoffs are coming to the Empire State.

"Massive Layoffs" For New York State

Newsweek reports New York State is one of three states where "massive layoffs are coming."

Over 25,000 employees in New York, California and Washington are expected to be laid off in the near future. Experts fear this could just be the "start."

Layoffs will impact a wide range of jobs including hospitality, finance, education, UPS, Paramount Global, health care and tech.

Over 5,000 In New York Expected To Be Laid Off

Over 5,000 are expected to be out of work in the Empire State within the next few months.

An expert told Newsweek there are a number of factors in layoffs including employers "willing to downsize their workforce."

