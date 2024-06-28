No Charges: Hudson Valley Child Bicycle Fatally Hit By Car

A 13-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after being struck by a car in the Hudson Valley.

As of now, the driver won't be charged.

13-Year-Old Hit By Car In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday around 2:44 p.m., Haverstraw police were told a young boy was hit by a car on a bicycle.

The child was hit at the intersection of High Mountain Road and Overlook Road in the Village of Pomona, New York.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Arriving officers found the vehicle in front of 103 Overlook Road. The driver remained on scene and called for Emergency Services, police say.

The child was found underneath the vehicle.

Child Fatally Hit By Car In Pomona, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The unnamed 13-year-old boy was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Town of Haverstraw Detective Division was assisted by the Town of Ramapo Accident Reconstruction team and The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department BCI.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Police say that person likely won't be charged because security footage in the area showed they weren't driving recklessly.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Witness accounts of the accident as well as surveillance video recovered from the scene show that this appeared to be a tragic accident and no charges are being filed against the driver at this time," the Haverstraw Police Department stated in a press release.

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.