Nightmare Commute Caused By Horrific Accident In Hudson Valley
Short morning drives to work took hours thanks to a horrific-looking tractor-trailer accident.
New York State Police confirmed an investigation into the crash in the lower Hudson Valley.
Overturned Tractor-Trailer Accident In Westchester County, New York
On Wednesday around 6 a.m., New York State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-287 westbound near mile marker 4.2.
The Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 63-year-old man from Florida was traveling eastbound on I-287 when it sideswiped a Volkswagon sedan.
The tractor-trailer rolled over on the westbound side of I-287 between Exits 8 and 7. The trailer also spilled a load of solar panels onto the roadway.
Lindenhurst, New York Man Injured
The tractor-trailer overturned over the center median which then struck a tractor-trailer traveling westbound. The second tractor-trailer was driven by a 30-year-old man from Lindenhurst, New York.
He suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Accident Cause Nightmare Commute In White Plains
The crash in White Plains is what led to a nightmarish commute for many. Both the left and center lanes were left blocked and triggered hefty delays.
State Police urged drivers to seek other routes stating there would be "significant delays" during the cleanup and recovery efforts.
One Hudson Valley Post reader told us her 15-minute commute took over two hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
