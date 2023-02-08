Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.
The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State.
$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County
A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.
The winning numbers were 28 45 53 56 69 Powerball 20. The $2 million winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.
The ticket was worth $2 million because the coworkers played the Powerball Powerplay.
"When purchased, the Powerplay feature allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to 10 times. Powerplay may be added to any Powerball wager at the time of purchase for an additional $1 per wager," the New York State Lottery states.
9 Coworkers Win Big In Newburgh
A group of nine coworkers purchased the $2 million winning ticket, according to the New York State Lottery.
Each received their payment as a single lump sum after required withholdings.
The winners include:
- David Nicotera of Utica who received $1,302,001
- Jorge Nicasio Polanco of Brewster, MA who received $81,375
- Ariel Morel Pena of Fort Lauderdale, FL who received $81,375
- Leandro Toribio Fana of Fort Lauderdale, FL who received $81,375
- Erick Suarez of Carolina, PR who won $81,375
- Emannuel Peguero Vasquez of Acworthy, GA who won $81,375
- Joan Spartan of Manhattan who won $76,530.50
- Esther Rodriguez-Rodriguez of the Bronx who won $76,530.50
- Carlos Ferreiras Luna of South Ozone Park who won $76,530.50
The New York State Lottery didn't announce the name of the business.