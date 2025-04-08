New York’s REAL ID Deadline Causing Chaos—Here’s What’s Next

New York State is making a massive push to make sure New Yorker don't miss the upcoming deadline to get an new ID.

New York officials are doing everything they can to ensure residents meet the May 7 deadline to get REAL IDs.

Select DMVs Open On Saturdays

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

As of last Saturday, 10 DMVs across New York State are open Saturdays for people to apply for REAL IDs or Enhanced IDs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“We’ve been issuing REAL IDs since 2017, and in these final weeks until the federal deadline, we remain committed to helping New Yorkers get their REAL ID or Enhanced license as soon as possible," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.

These select offices, in Westchester County, Long Island and New York City, will be open Saturday mornings from April through June specifically for REAL ID processing.

Expanded Thursday Hours

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

As of April 3, DMV offices in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties and New York City’s five boroughs will open on Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help New Yorkers process transactions to get their REAL ID or Enhanced driver license.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

“We know New Yorkers have been looking for more opportunities to get their REAL ID. These extended hours and added appointments represent our latest efforts to expand that opportunity in the parts of the state where appointments have been hardest to come by," Schroeder added.

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

AAA Members Can Apply for REAL ID At AAA Northeast Offices

AAA members can also apply at 10 of AAA Northeast’s offices in New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island.

After May 7, travelers will need to have a REAL ID to pass through TSA security checkpoints for both domestic and international travel.

CLICK HERE to find out what happens if you miss the deadline.

States sending the most people to New York

Counties with the highest unemployment in New York Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New York using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Counties with the Most Homes Selling Under List Price in New York

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in New York