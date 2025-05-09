New York’s Most Dangerous Job Kills Nearly 70

New York State is honoring the lives of nearly 70 New Yorkers who recently lost their lives.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is honoring the lives of nearly 70 police officers.

Hochul Honors 68 Fallen Police Officers

The lives of 68 police officers from 11 departments who were remembered at the New York State Police Officers Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany this week.

Their names have been added to the memorial.

“We honor the lives of the heroic men and women who took an oath to protect New Yorkers and lost their lives in the line of duty,” Hochul said. “Day after day, our law enforcement officers and their families make the ultimate sacrifice in service of their communities, and I am deeply grateful to the brave individuals who dedicate their lives to keeping the public safe.”

Below are the names added to the memorial.

New York State Environmental Conservation Police

Lieutenant David J. McShane (January 23, 2024)

New York State Police

Staff Sergeant Benedicto Albizu Jr. (May 9, 2024)

Trooper Steven P. Bilodeau (August 22, 2024)

Senior Investigator John L. Carey (October 24, 2024)

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell (February 7, 2024)

Technical Sergeant John M. Grassia III (March 8, 2024)

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Police Department

Police Captain John M. Collins (April 26, 2024)

Police Officer Anthony J. Mezzacappa Jr. (May 14, 2024)

Town of Newburgh Police Department

Sergeant William E. McLean III (May 5, 2024)

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello (March 10, 2024)

New York City Police Department

Detective Jonathan E. Diller (March 25, 2024)

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Cailee R. Campbell (September 25, 2024)

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Michael A. Hoosock (April 14, 2024)

Syracuse Police Department

Police Officer Michael E. Jensen (April 14, 2024)

Ground Zero-Related Illness Deaths

The names of officers who died from Ground Zero-related illnesses were first added to the Memorial in 2008. With the addition of 60 names this year, those deaths now total 504.

Nassau County Police Department

Detective Lieutenant Christopher A. Cizmarik (December 27, 2023)

Chief Kevin G. Canavan (June 30, 2024)

Police Officer Philip J. Schifini (November 27, 2024)

New York City Police Department

Detective Cliff Acosta (March 19, 2021)

Sergeant Charles A. Afanasewicz (July 4, 2023)

Chief Michael Ansbro (June 29, 2023)

Lieutenant Salvatore W. Bertocci (March 20, 2023)

Lieutenant James V. Buebendorf (January 28, 2023)

Sergeant William A. Burkel (January 15, 2024)

Lieutenant Raymond Buzzo (April 12, 2023)

Detective Kenneth B. Campbell (July 25, 2024)

Sergeant Yolanda Carberry (May 19, 2023)

Sergeant Frank J. Cimmino (March 23, 2024)

Detective William F. Clancy (November 26, 2021)

Police Officer Gerard J. Coggins, Sr. (January 28, 2023)

Detective Joseph S. Cordaro (November 7, 2022)

Sergeant Leonard Davis (October 21, 2023)

Lieutenant James T. Delaney (March 10, 2022)

Sergeant Theresa H. Foiles (September 24, 2023)

Detective Herbert Fonseca (January 21, 2024)

Lieutenant Steven R. Galan (June 19, 2023)

Police Officer Joseph P. Geschwind (May 17, 2023)

Police Officer Jorge L. Gonzalez (May 11, 2020)

Police Officer Gregory A. Green (February 9, 2021)

Detective Peter J. Grzymalski (April 29, 2023)

Police Officer Louis T. Haarstick (February 28, 2023)

Sergeant Paul R. Hargrove (March 8, 2024)

Detective Adam Jangel (April 16, 2023)

Detective Kurt E. Jones (August 27, 2023)

Police Officer John E. Kilpatrick (April 16, 2024)

Police Officer Carlo S. Krecic (September 5, 2023)

Police Officer Stephen M. Liell (December 30, 2022)

Police Officer Brendan McGarry (April 14, 2022)

Detective Scott A. McKenna (July 28, 2023)

Police Officer William McNaughton (December 7, 2023)

Police Officer Thomas W. Miller (February 22, 2023)

Sergeant Wanda E. Negron (October 19, 2023)

Chief Gerald Nelson (May 10, 2024)

Captain Steven J. Paveglio (April 23, 2023)

Police Officer Ronald Raskin (March 17, 2023)

Detective Edwin Rodriguez (October 22, 2022)

Detective Braulio Rosario (November 4, 2023)

Police Officer Brian J. Rutherford (September 20, 2022)

Police Officer Denis C. Ryan (October 11, 2022)

Detective Hector J. Santiago (April 9, 2023)

Sergeant Jack Santora (July 14, 2023)

Police Officer Joseph M. Stillitano (March 21, 2024)

Detective Jewel I. Todman-Phillip (June 23, 2020)

Detective Michael Torrisi (August 13, 2013)

Police Officer Randy Van Name (December 26, 2022)

Lieutenant John S. Welch (April 6, 2023)

Police Officer Alfred G. Williams (April 8, 2024)

The memorial now includes 1,908 police officers from 155 agencies across the State.

