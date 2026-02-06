New York’s “First Free Grocery Store” Is About To Open

This sounds like a dream, but it's 100% real. New York is getting its first-ever grocery store where everything is free

New York is about to make history with its very first free grocery store. The idea is already turning heads across the Hudson Valley and beyond.

First Free Grocery Store To Open In New York Next Week

Betting company Polymarket is set to open the doors to its free grocery store next week in New York City.

Unlike any supermarket most of us know, there are no prices, no cash registers, and no checkout lines. Instead, shoppers can simply walk in and take what they need, completely free.

"After months of planning, we're excited to announce 'The Polymarket' is coming to New York City," Polymarket tweeted. "New York's first free grocery store. We signed the lease. And we donated $1 million to Food Bank For NYC — an organization that changes how our city responds to hunger."

Goal Of Free Supermarket

The goal of the Polymarket store is straightforward, give people access to fresh, healthy food without the barrier of cost, especially as prices continue to rise across the country.

Organizers say the model aims to address food insecurity by making groceries accessible to everyone — whether someone is struggling financially or just wants to grab what they need without worrying about price tags.

"Free groceries. Free markets. Built for the people who power New York," Polymarket said in another tweet.

Not Forever

The free grocery store will include a wide variety of staples, from fresh produce to pantry items.

"The Polymarket is fully stocked. No purchase required," Polymarket added. "We're open to all New Yorkers. A real, physical investment in our community."

According to NYC for Free, the free grocery store is starting as a pop-up.

It will open at noon on Thursday, Feb. 12, and stay open until Feb. 16 at noon.

An exact location hasn't been announced, but it will be located in "downtown Manhattan."

Polymarket also made a $1 million donation to Food Bank For New York City, to help fight food insecurity across all five boroughs.

Polymarket also suggests New Yorkers donate to food banks in New York.

Whether this initiative will spread beyond NYC remains to be seen, but for now, New Yorkers are watching closely as the city starts what could be a bold new chapter in combating food insecurity.

