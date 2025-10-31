1 Of New York’s Favorite Steakhouse Closing Many Locations
One of America's favorite chain restaurants is quietly closing more locations.
Outback Steakhouse confirmed more restaurants across the country, including here in New York, are closing.
Outback Closes Locations In 2024
Last year, Blooming Brands Inc, which owns Outback Steakhouse, confirmed plans to close 41 locations across eight states.
Following those closures, Eat This, Not That reported that Outback is one of five steakhouses in the United States "in danger of closing down due to a decline in sales."
According to Outback's website, the company runs 21 locations across New York. Locations can be found in:
Amherst
Bayside
Blasdell
Brooklyn
Clifton Park
Colonie
Commack
East Setauket
Holbrook
Horseheads
Island Park
Lindenhurst
Merrick
Middletown
Monroe
Rochester
Staten Island
Vestal
Wappingers Falls
Westbury
Yonkers
At Least One In New York Is Closed
USA Today reports that Outback Steakhouse quietly closed down nearly 10 locations, including one in New York State.
The closures are due to the company's "ongoing turnaround plan," a spokesperson told USA Today.
The Outback at the Merrick Mall in Merrick, New York, is now closed, according to USA Today.
Employees will have the chance to work at nearby Bloomin' Brands restaurants, if possible.
Outback is one of America's 20 favorite food chains. 12 are in New York. See the full list below.
New York State Home To Americas 12 Favorite Food Chains
Below are the other Outback closure locations:
- Birmingham, Alabama (2 different Outback restaurants)
- Jacksonville Beach, Florida
- Naples, Florida
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Madison, Wisconsin
Blooming Brands also closed a Bonefish Grill in Madison, Wisconsin. (Blooming Brands also operates Bonefish Grill)
