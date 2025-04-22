New York’s Deadliest Road Claims Another Life In Hudson Valley

New York’s Deadliest Road Claims Another Life In Hudson Valley

One person is dead following an accident in the Hudson Valley on one of the most feared and deadly roads in New York.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into the fatal accident on Monday.

Americans "Fear" These Roads In New York State More Than Most

The fatal accident happened on one of America's most feared roads. A recent study determined four roads in New York are among the most feared in America.

Fatal Accident On Taconic State Parkway In Putnam County, New York

New York State Police troopers responded to a serious motorcycle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley on Friday around 7:10 p.m.

New York State Police from the Stormville barracks report that 31-year-old Darren W. Teti of Levittown, New York, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Teti was transported by EMS to Hudson Valley Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, police say.

"The investigation remains ongoing," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

It remains "unknown" what caused him to lose speed.

Taconic State Parkway In New York State Named 1 Of America's "Deadliest Roads"

Another recent study determined that the Taconic is one of the "deadliest roads" in America.

