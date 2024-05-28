New Yorkers Warned Snacks Sold At Supermarkets Recalled

Snacks sold in New York were recalled because they can cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

AMB Food Inc. in Brooklyn NY is recalling 8 oz bags of Pop a Nosh Mix Munch Regular and Honey BBQ snacks.

Brooklyn, New York Company Recalls Snacks

The products are packaged in 8 oz. clear plastic bags with the product name and flavor prominently displayed on the front.

The front label does indicate the mixes contain potato chips, popcorn, and pretzels.

The Product UPC Code is 914669941 – for Regular and 914669940 – for Honey BBQ.

Allergy Alert On Undeclared Wheat in Product

The snacks were recalled because they contain pretzels, but don't list wheat as an allergen, according to the FDA.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pretzels included in both snack mixes contain wheat and both flavors were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat," the FDA said in its recall notice.

The recalled products were sold at supermarkets in the New York City area, officials say.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "Do not consume this product if you have a sensitivity to wheat."

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported.

