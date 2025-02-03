New Yorkers Warned: Eating These Beloved Chips May Cause “Death”
A serious chip recall is being upgraded.
In late 2024, Frito-Lay recalled some potato chips.
Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Recalled
Frito-Lay recalled over 6,340 bags of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because the chips may contain undeclared milk.
"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the FDA said in its press release regarding the recall.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled. The recalled chips come in a "flexible bag: with the specific information listed below:
Must have both:
- “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 11 FEB 2025
And one of the following the Manufacturing Codes:
- 6462307xx
- 6463307xx
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
FDA Updates Lay's Recall To Most Serious Level
This week, the FDA updated the Lay's recall to the most serious level. The chips are now classified as a "Class I" recall. Class I recalls means there's a good chance the product can cause bad health issues, even death.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
According to the FDA:
Class I recall: a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.
Wegmans Chips Recalled In New York
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported chips sold at Wegmans in New York State are under a serious Class II recall. CLICK HERE for more information.
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025
Many snacks have been discontinued in 2025.
15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025
Gallery Credit: David Drew
Keep Reading: