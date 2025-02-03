New Yorkers Warned: Eating These Beloved Chips May Cause “Death”

A serious chip recall is being upgraded.

In late 2024, Frito-Lay recalled some potato chips.

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Recalled

Frito-Lay recalled over 6,340 bags of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because the chips may contain undeclared milk.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the FDA said in its press release regarding the recall.

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled. The recalled chips come in a "flexible bag: with the specific information listed below:

Must have both:

“Guaranteed Fresh” date of 11 FEB 2025

And one of the following the Manufacturing Codes:

6462307xx

6463307xx

FDA Updates Lay's Recall To Most Serious Level

This week, the FDA updated the Lay's recall to the most serious level. The chips are now classified as a "Class I" recall. Class I recalls means there's a good chance the product can cause bad health issues, even death.

According to the FDA:

Class I recall: a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

