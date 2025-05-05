New Yorkers Warned: Area Airport “Not Safe, Avoid At All Costs”

An airport—just a short ride from the Hudson Valley—is officially the worst airport in the world right now when it comes to this....

Newark Liberty International Airport is now ranked number one in the world in flight delays and cancellations.

Newark Names Worst Airport In World For Delays And Cancellations

Mass IT Outage Affects Travel, Businesses And Individual Users Across The Globe Getty Images loading...

That’s according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, which reports that Newark topped global rankings this past weekend with the highest percentage of delayed and canceled flights.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

There's been travel chaos six days in a row at Newark, one of the busiest airports in the nation.

Gales and Heavy Rain Threaten The Festive Getaway Getty Images loading...

On Sunday alone, over 100 flights were scrapped and more than 300 were delayed. This marks the sixth straight day of travel misery at one of the busiest airports in the nation.

Why So Many Delays At Newark Airport?

There's been a so-called perfect storm of issues, including a critical shortage of air traffic controllers, runway construction, and equipment failures at the FAA’s airspace command center in Philadelphia.

Things have been so bad recently that United Airlines cut 35 daily round-trip flights in and out of Newark. United CEO Scott Kirby said over 20 percent of Newark’s air traffic controllers walked off the job, and the current tech systems can’t keep up.

Gales and Heavy Rain Threaten The Festive Getaway Getty Images loading...

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

“It’s clear Newark cannot handle the volume of flights currently scheduled,” Kirby said.

Air Traffic Controller: Newark Is "Not Safe, Avoid At All Costs"

Newark Liberty International Airport Newark Liberty International Airport (Bud McCormick) loading...

Experts believe the delays could get even worse as summer travel ramps up.

One Newark air traffic controller told MSNBC correspondent Tom Costello the situation is “not safe,” urging travelers to “avoid Newark at all costs.”

“He said, ‘It is not safe. It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public,” Costello reported on MSNBC. “Really an incredible statement, unsolicited. He just said that to me, and separately: ‘Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the FAA is scrambling to fix things, promising to "supercharge" hiring with incentives and replacing Philly’s outdated TRACON system, which manages Newark’s airspace.

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports