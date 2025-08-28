Blast From The Past Payphones Suddenly Reappear In New York

New Yorkers thought payphones were gone forever. Now they’re suddenly reappearing. Here's why.

New Yorkers are thinking they woke up in the past.

Payphones Return In New York

On May 23, 2022, New York City said it was the "end of an era" as city officials removed the last payphone.

The final payphone was sent Museum of the City of New York and placed in its exhibit Analog City, which looks back at life in the city before computers.

I'm sure most reading this are familiar with payphones; to the few who aren't, payphones were popular before cellphones.

It was a public phone, placed out in the open, that was operated by coins or by a credit or prepaid card. If you've never seen one in real life, you've probably seen it in a TV show or movie.

And if you've never seen one in real life, well, you're in luck. Payphones are back!

Why are Payphones Returning In New York City?

This week, New Yorkers have been shocked to see a blast from the past: payphones installed on city streets.

The reason, a promotion for Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky's new film, Caught Stealing.

The film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Bad Bunny, and Zoe Kravitz. The film is set in the 1990s in New York City. The film hits theaters on Friday, August 29.

Payphones Bring You ''90s-Theme Scavenger Hunt

Don't expect to call your family or friends with these mysterious payphones. If you pick on up, it actually leads you on a wild 1990s-themed scavenger hunt.

The payphones are spread out throughout New York City, if you find one, let us know how your scavenger hunt goes!

