New Yorkers Risk Painful Hemorrhoids From Using Phones

Think scrolling on your phone in the bathroom is harmless? A new study says New Yorkers could be paying a painful price for the habit.

A new study is warning New Yorkers about the dangers of sitting on the toilet.

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone In The Bathroom

Do you use your phone when you're pooping? The answer for most is yes. It's hard not to.

But a new study is highlighting a dangerous link between hemorrhoids and using a smartphone on the toilet.

The research, published in the journal PLOS One, found that people who regularly used their phones on the toilet had a 46 percent greater risk of developing hemorrhoids compared to those who did not.

Things like diet, exercise, and straining didn't matter. The longer you spend sitting on the toilet, the greater the chance of developing hemorrhoids.

Researchers note it's not the phone but the prolonged sitting your phone encourages.

About 40 percent of smartphone users spend over five minutes on the toilet, compared to just 7 percent of non-users.

Authors of the study note that the phone can be distracting. Scrolling on your phone on the toilet can make you lose track of time.

Many of those polled admitted that being on their phone made them sit longer on the toilet. Maybe you want to finish reading an article, crafting a text, or its a hard Wordle.

Medical professionals advise against bringing your phone to the bathroom, but if you do, sitting for only three to five minutes is recommended.

