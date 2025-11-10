New Yorkers Flying Out Of These Airports, Prepare To Be Miserable

Airports in the area dominate a list of the nationwide airports with the most delays and cancellations.

Late last week, the FAA confirmed that thousands of flights were going to get cancelled across America s the FAA makes cuts at 40 big airports.

Up to 10 Percent OF Flights are Getting Canceled

On Friday, four percent of flights were cut. Officials say that percentage will increase every day until it hits 10 percent this week.

It comes as air traffic controllers continue to call in sick while not getting paid.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says he's putting safety first as the longest federal government shutdown in history continues.

Late Sunday, the Senate voted to pass a funding measure, marking a major step toward reopening the government. It includes a stopgap measure to fund the government through January 30.

Still, there are many roadblocks that need to be cleared until the government reopens.

Until then, travelers should expect more delays and cancellations at airports.

Airports With The Most Delays/Cancellations

According to FlightAware, in the past 24 hours, there have been 9,541 delays and 1,756 cancellations across American airports.

FlightAware's "Misery Map" shows the airports with the most current delays and cancellations for Monday, Nov. 10.

Sadly for New Yorkers, airports in the area dominate the list.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Delays: 10 Cancellations: 45

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Delays: 39 Cancellations: 15

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Delays: 24 Cancellations: 26

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Delays: 13 Cancellations: 34

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Delays: 15 Cancellations: 24

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Delays: 35 Cancellations: —

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Delays: 18 Cancellations: 11

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Delays: 20 Cancellations: 9

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Delays: 18 Cancellations: 8

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Delays: 7 Cancellations: 8

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Delays: 4 Cancellations: 9

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Delays: 9 Cancellations: 3

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Delays: 8 Cancellations: 4

Miami International Airport (MIA) Delays: 4 Cancellations: 8

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Delays: 7 Cancellations: 4

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) Delays: 7 Cancellations: 3

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Delays: 7 Cancellations: —

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Delays: 5 Cancellations: —

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Delays: 4 Cancellations: —

Dallas Love Field (DAL) Delays: 3 Cancellations: —

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Delays: 3 Cancellations: —

