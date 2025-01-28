New Yorkers Excited After 1980s Fast-Food Chain Confirms Comeback

A once very popular fast-food chain restaurant is making a comeback.

A fast-food eatery that was beloved in the 1980s and 1990s is making a comeback.

Hot ‘n Now Plans Comeback

Despite New York State never having a Hot ‘n Now location, New Yorkers are excited about the return of the fast-food chain, known for its affordable burgers and quick service.

The first location opened up in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The drive-thru burger concept exploded in popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

One Hudson Valley Post reader recalls traveling over seven hours to feast on Hot ‘n Now.

During its peak, Hot 'n Now expanded to over 150 locations across 15 states. Customers enjoyed the quick service and inexpensive items, with burgers priced as low as 39 cents.

After several ownership changes the company filed for bankruptcy in 2004.

1 Hot ‘n Now Remains

Only one Hot ‘n Now drive-thru location remains. It's located in Sturgis, Michigan and opened in 1990.

But that is expected to change. The company is under new ownership, with plans to open new locations.

New Owners Plan To Bring Back Hot ‘n Now

According to Nation's Restaurant News, Gun Lakes Investments is teaming up with developer Jeff Konczak to form HNN Holdings LLC.

The new company plans to open at least two new Hot ‘n Now restaurants in Michigan later this year.

Not only that, but the new ownership group say more new locations are expected "in the coming years."

