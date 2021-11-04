New Yorkers Can Rent ‘Sex And The City’ Apartment For Just $23

New York residents have the chance to live like an iconic TV character.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Sarah Jessica Parker, yes the famous actress, has a listing on Airbnb. The listing "A Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment" will allow New Yorkers to spend the night in the "Sex and the City" apartment.

Airbnb

"It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn. In celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That…, the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, Sex and the City, we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began," Parker writes in the listing.

Airbnb is renting out a Manhattan brownstone fit for Carrie for two nights in November.

Airbnb

Booking opens at noon on Monday, Nov. 8 for two, one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13.

Airbnb

It's all part of a promotional event before HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," which HBO describes as a new chapter to "Sex and the City."

Guests will only have to pay $23 to spend the night in Carrie's apartment.

Airbnb

The price is in honor of "Sex and the City" debuting 23 years ago.

Airbnb

"I couldn’t be happier to personally welcome you into Carrie’s world (and carefully curated closet). I’ll greet you virtually, and from there our socially distanced concierge will ensure an incredible stay for you and your guest. Please note, the concierge will be on-site for the duration of your stay," Parker adds in the listing.

Airbnb

Guests can expect:

A virtual welcome from yours truly, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro.

A stay at a recreation of Carrie’s iconic Upper East Side apartment – perfectly picturesque stoop and all.

Brunch in Chelsea, a meal where many conversations took place that deepened

Carrie’s friendships with the girls.

Cosmopolitans for a toast – a must for any get-together!

And of course, the chance to play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet – commemorated with a fashion-forward photoshoot.

Airbnb

Check out more photos of the listing below:

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York