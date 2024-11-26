New Yorkers Begged To Not Try This Popular Thanksgiving Cooking Method

A popular Thanksgiving cooking trend could end up killing you or a loved one.

Deep frying your Thanksgiving turkey is becoming very popular. But it also can be extremely dangerous.

Reasons Why People Love Deep-Fried Turkey

In my honest opinion, the best Thanksgiving turkey I've ever had is deep-fried turkey.

New Yorkers love to deep fry turkeys because if done correctly it results in juicy, tender meat with crispy skin.

It also cooks much faster than in the oven which frees up your oven for Thanksgiving side dishes.

However, there are many safety concerns associated with deep-frying a turkey, especially if not done properly.

Dangers Of Deep-Frying A Turkey

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, there are three times more home fires on Thanksgiving than on any other day.

Unattended cooking is the leading case of fires. The Gardiner Fire Department recently took to Facebook to remind Hudson Valley residents about the potential dangers of deep frying your own turkey.

"We want to reiterate the danger in attempting to deep fry your own turkey at home. High oil temperatures, cold turkeys, and small cooking vessels equals a big opportunity for fire, combustion, serious burns, and a ruined holiday. Consider seeking out local restaurants or grocery options for pre-made fried turkeys if your family is set on having one," the Gardiner Fire Department stated.

New Yorkers Are Begged To Not Deep Fry Turkeys This Year

The website Foodie is "Begging" all to not "Deep Fry Your Turkey This Year."

"Even a small amount of oil can cause a serious fire, especially if the oil reaches the burner. It may not be the first issue you think of when prepper for Thanksgiving, but a fryer fire is still certainly a mistake to avoid when hosting a Thanksgiving dinner," Foodie states.

Deep fryer fires kill five people each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Despite the rain and snow over the past few days, the statewide burn ban in New York is still in effect. The burn ban is in effect until November 30, due to increased fire risk.

Despite officials begging all to avoid deep-frying your turkey this year, it's not illegal in New York.

Tips When Deep-Frying Turkey

If you plan to deep-fry your turkey remember to follow these tips.

Below is a video from the National Fire Protection Agency about the dangers of a home turkey fryer.

Recalls That Might Ruin Your Thanksgiving In New York

