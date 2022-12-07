New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police

A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County.

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county.

Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing drugs from a motel on Albany Post Road in the Town of Hyde Park.

She was charged on Tuesday with criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of cocaine with intent to sell. She faces up to 20 years in prison if conviction on the meth charge.

Dutchess County Task Force Agents executed a search warrant after an ongoing narcotics investigation into drug sales on the Hyde Park motel, officials say.

Police Found Meth, And Cocaine Inside Hyde Park, New York Hotel

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

The search warrant led to police allegedly seizing several ounces of methamphetamine and several ounces of cocaine along with packaging material for distribution.

"If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com," the Dutchess County Drug Task states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealer Sent To Jail

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Lemmon was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Hyde Park Police, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700, or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie (845) 486-2849," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force said.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!