New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police
A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County.
On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county.
Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing drugs from a motel on Albany Post Road in the Town of Hyde Park.
She was charged on Tuesday with criminal possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of cocaine with intent to sell. She faces up to 20 years in prison if conviction on the meth charge.
Dutchess County Task Force Agents executed a search warrant after an ongoing narcotics investigation into drug sales on the Hyde Park motel, officials say.
Police Found Meth, And Cocaine Inside Hyde Park, New York Hotel
The search warrant led to police allegedly seizing several ounces of methamphetamine and several ounces of cocaine along with packaging material for distribution.
"If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com," the Dutchess County Drug Task states.
Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealer Sent To Jail
Lemmon was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Hyde Park Police, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.
"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700, or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie (845) 486-2849," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force said.