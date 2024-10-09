New York Weather Expert: Milton Is A “Perfect Storm,” With “Devastating” Impact

The predictions for Hurricane Milton continue to get worse.

As of this writing, Hurricane Milton remains a Category 5 storm, with winds of 160 miles per hour as it takes aim at the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Florida Residents Urged To Leave

NWS NWS loading...

"FLORIDA RESIDENTS SHOULD GET THEIR FAMILIES AND HOMES READY AND EVACUATE IF TOLD TO DO SO," the National Weather Service stressed in all caps on Facebook.

The National Weather Service believes "there will likely not be enough time to wait to leave on Wednesday" adding residents who stay should be "ready for long-duration power outages."

Hudson Valley Weather Experts Discuss Hurricane Milton

NWS NWS loading...

Hudson Valley weather experts are keeping Hudson Valley residents informed about the upcoming hurricane, that will impact loved ones from the region now living in Florida.

Ben Noll says looking at satellite images is "sobering."

"The northern side of the storm will be about the rain and flooding, with north-central Florida, from Tampa to Orlando potentially experiencing up to five Octobers' worth of rain," Noll wrote on Facebook.

He believes the storm will impact communities in Tampa, Sarasota Bradenton, Siesta Key, Venice, Englewood, and Port Charlotte. Cape Coral and Fort Myers may also be impacted.

"It will be a devastating blow for these communities," Noll added. "Record warm ocean water in the Gulf of Mexico is one of the contributing factors to Milton's intensity, but it takes a 'perfect storm' of factors to create a meteorological event as big as this one."

NWS NWS loading...

Hudson Valley Weather stresses parts of Florida in Milton's path will see "unprecedented (storm) surges of 10-15’ above normal sea levels.

"The last time a storm impacted this part of the state directly was 1921, its impacts difficult to benchmark given the development and population increases over the century," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

