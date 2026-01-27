New York Braces For Contractor Scam Surge After Massive Storm

Cleanup continues across the Hudson Valley after the first major winter snowstorm in many years. After the cleanup comes the scams.

As winter storms rip through communities across the state, another problem often follows right behind the snowplows and sump pumps.

Hudson Valley Homeowners Warned About Contractor Scams After Winter Storm Damage

Contractor scams.

With roofs leaking, pipes bursting, basements flooding, and insurance claims piling up, experts say homeowners are increasingly being targeted by scammers pretending to be contractors.

A spokesperson from GreatBuildz tells Hudson Valley Post that these scammers take big deposits and then never return. Federal and industry data show these scams are growing.

Average Loss Topping $2,400

Consumer watchdogs estimate roughly one in ten Americans will experience some form of contractor fraud, with average losses topping $2,400, and far higher when disasters are involved.

National figures from the Federal Trade Commission paint an even bleaker picture:

Over 81,900 reports of home-improvement fraud in a recent year, totaling over $150 million in losses. The average case ran nearly $1,800, but storm-related repairs often push losses much higher.

In one widely reported case, more than 40 homeowners were allegedly scammed out of nearly $5 million by contractors who collected large upfront payments but walked away before finishing the work.

Winter Storms Create Perfect Storm For Fraud

According to GreatBuildz, a free service that matches homeowners with reliable, pre-screened general contractors, winter storms create the perfect storm for fraud.

Demand for repairs skyrockets. Insurance deadlines loom. Families feel pressure to act fast. A fact that scammers know.

The Insurance Information Institute notes that winter storms and freezing events are among the costliest weather disasters in the United States, producing billions of dollars in insured losses every year.

Roof collapses from snow, frozen pipes, and water damage require urgent fixes.

That's when shady operators strike.

How To Not Get Scammed

Experts say slowing down, even just a little, can save thousands.

Homeowners are urged to:

Verify contractor licenses with state boards

Demand written, detailed estimates

Avoid paying the full amount upfront

Use credit cards or checks instead of cash

Ask about escrow protections required for large jobs.

