New York Unveils Jaw-Dropping Upgrade At Hudson Valley Landmark

One of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved spots just got a $53 million upgrade.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the reopening of the Storm King Art Center.

Storm King Art Center In New Windsor Reopens After $53 Million Expansion

The new Storm King Art Center features new buildings and landscapes, including visitor welcome pavilions with consolidated parking and accessible amenities; the construction of a conservation, fabrication, and maintenance building; and a holistic approach to landscape stewardship and environmental sustainability.

“Storm King Art Center combines world-class art and culture with one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world,” Hochul said. “With this incredible expansion of Storm King Art Center, the Hudson Valley will benefit from increased tourism, expanded opportunities for growth and the restorative power of art and culture.”

More About the $53 Million Expansion

The finished project aims to make visits smoother, greener, and better for everyone.

The 500-acre outdoor museum—known for its massive sculptures and stunning Orange County scenery—now features a brand-new ticket pavilion, group area, and restrooms, all wrapped around a welcoming outdoor lobby planted with native greenery.

Storm King also opened the David R. Collens Building, a cutting-edge facility focused on conserving and maintaining its growing art collection.

As part of the overhaul, Storm King ripped up two old parking lots and turned them into five acres of fresh landscape for more art and community programming.

The renovated Storm King Art Center will officially open to the public on Wednesday, May 7.

The $53 million project is supported by a $11.3 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts, Empire State Development, and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center

It is not possible to do this 500 acres art installation called the Storm King Art Center justice in a small online gallery. There is no doubt that it is worth the trip from anywhere to experience it up close and in person. Art lovers and Nature enthusiast alike will agree that there is no other place like it. Since 1960 the Storm King Art Center has been putting art and nature on display for all to see.

