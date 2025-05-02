New York Unveils Jaw-Dropping Upgrade At Hudson Valley Landmark
One of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved spots just got a $53 million upgrade.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the reopening of the Storm King Art Center.
Storm King Art Center In New Windsor Reopens After $53 Million Expansion
The new Storm King Art Center features new buildings and landscapes, including visitor welcome pavilions with consolidated parking and accessible amenities; the construction of a conservation, fabrication, and maintenance building; and a holistic approach to landscape stewardship and environmental sustainability.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
“Storm King Art Center combines world-class art and culture with one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world,” Hochul said. “With this incredible expansion of Storm King Art Center, the Hudson Valley will benefit from increased tourism, expanded opportunities for growth and the restorative power of art and culture.”
More About the $53 Million Expansion
The finished project aims to make visits smoother, greener, and better for everyone.
The 500-acre outdoor museum—known for its massive sculptures and stunning Orange County scenery—now features a brand-new ticket pavilion, group area, and restrooms, all wrapped around a welcoming outdoor lobby planted with native greenery.
Storm King also opened the David R. Collens Building, a cutting-edge facility focused on conserving and maintaining its growing art collection.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
As part of the overhaul, Storm King ripped up two old parking lots and turned them into five acres of fresh landscape for more art and community programming.
The renovated Storm King Art Center will officially open to the public on Wednesday, May 7.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
The $53 million project is supported by a $11.3 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts, Empire State Development, and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center
A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn
10 New York Landmarks Worthy of '8th Wonder of the World'
10 New York Landmarks Worthy of '8th Wonder of the World'
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
7 Of New York State's Most Iconic Natural Landmarks
7 Of New York State's Most Iconic Natural Landmarks
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler