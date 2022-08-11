New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country.

There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.

Well, it seems the word has finally gotten out about one of the area's most favorite vacation spots. A recent article from Travel and Leisure has named the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States. The list, which is not ranked in order, includes a beloved New York lake that is one of the Hudson Valley's most popular vacation destinations.

Known as the Queen of the American Lakes, Lake George is listed among the most beautiful lakes in the country. It's no surprise this vacation paradise has made the list. With over 100 miles of shoreline, it's one of the most scenic sites in the Empire State.

For over 200 years vacationers have been visiting Lake George for its swimming, fishing and family activities. The lake is home to over 300 islands, many of which are state-owned and available for camping. For those who prefer a more sophisticated vacation, historic hotels like the Sagamore Resort will cater to your every whim.

Vacationers know that Lake George is more than just a beautiful lake. Theme parks, historic sites, shopping and more are all available at this breathtaking paradise located in the heart of New York State. Locals who have been visiting Lake George for generations enjoy the fact that many of their favorite landmarks have been frozen in time, allowing them to enjoy those childhood memories with their own children and grandchildren.

