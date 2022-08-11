PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire.

On Wednesday, August 8 the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside.

PD: Sullivan County, New York Man Accused of Setting Fire to Village of Liberty, New York "Cheers Like Bar"

Google Google loading...

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested Mateo Rodriguez of the Village of Liberty following an investigation into a structure fire. Village of Liberty Police initially responded to a report of a structure fire at the Liberty Pub bar on Edgar Street in the Village of Liberty.

"The Liberty Pub is a Gin Mill located on a quiet Street in Liberty New York," The Liberty Pub writes in the About section on Facebook. "We are a 'Cheers' like Bar were 'everyone knows your name!'

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York Man Sets Fire To Sullivan County, New York Bar

A preliminary investigation of the fire indicated the fire was started intentionally, police say.

Liberty Pub/FB Liberty Pub/FB loading...

Rodriguez was arrested following an investigation by the Village of Liberty Police and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire Arson Investigators.

Rodriguez knew people were inside the bar when he started the fire, police say.

Allegations

"It is alleged that at approximately 10:00 p.m. Rodriguez intentionally lit fire to a container of gasoline under the rear porch of the Liberty Pub Bar while having knowledge that individuals were still present in the building," the Village of Liberty Police Department stated in a press release.

Police did not say how the investigation led to Rodriguez being arrested.

Charges

Village of Liberty Police Department Village of Liberty Police Department loading...

Rodriguez was charged with arson in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree, all felonies.

The Village of Liberty Police Department was assisted by the Sullivan County Bureau of Fire and the Liberty Fire Department.

Top 25 Breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley Here are the Hudson Valleys top 25 breakfast spots to start your morning off right.

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.