Planning your wedding? Looking for a very unique wedding venue? How about Aldi's? Yep. Aldi. Didn't come across as one of your top 5, did it?

Trust me, I long ago learned the value of keeping reusable shopping bags in my car and a quarter hidden somewhere in my car for one of their shopping carts, but I never would have considered getting married there. How boomer of me? Maybe?

So what would you need to do to get your wedding to happen in an Aldi? There are a few steps, but no big deal for a savvy wedding planner. Grab your quarters and let's get to it.

How can you have your wedding at a Hudson Valley Aldi's?

First off, this is serious. There is really a contest for people to enter, that will give them their wedding ceremony at an Aldi's location and they will also give the winner (aka happy couple) $5000 in Aldi gift cards to spend on groceries.

How to get in on the contest to get married at Aldi's?

Aldi's has a special website set up where you can enter your and your partner's info as to why you deserve to be joined in holy matrimony next to the Stroopwafels, and Peanut Butter Pretzels.

So, would Aldi just host the ceremony and leave you on the hook for the reception?

As an Aldi "Super Fan" they would not just say get married here and then Adios. Wait, it's a German company so Tschuss or Auf Wiedersehen. They would also treat you and your 50 guests to a small reception featuring food items that are from Aldi, including a wedding cake made with ingredients from their store.

So, you going to apply? Do it! Then let us know that you applied. We would also love to hear your story!

