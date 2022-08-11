Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley

Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?

Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven.

Is cheese good or bad for you?

Canva Canva loading...

While some consumers think that cheese isn't the greatest for you, that may be true but it tastes so good. However, cheese is known to be a great source of calcium and protein There may also be high levels of vitamins such as A and B12 in it.

Whether it's the flavor, the vitamins, or just the texture, cheese lovers can't help themselves with the variety of options.

This historic, Hudson Valley village is known for being the first place where cheese was invented.

Canva Canva loading...

The production of cheese took place in Monroe, NY on local farms. At the time, cheese was produced and used at home for consumption only.

There's a historic marker that talks about the Monroe Cheese Company. In 1873, cheese was first made there by Julius Wettstein. He was an immigrant from Germany who brought the idea of cheese to the US. His cheese was a blend of Swiss, French, and German styles of cheese. It's said that Velvetta was created here as well.

In this historic town, a popular cheese festival will take place.

Canva Canva loading...

The village of Monroe is hosting a cheese festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022. This will take place from 11am-7pm. With a large variety of cheese options, there will also be beer, wine, and food vendors. There will also be live bands and street performances.

Get our free mobile app

This event will take place on Lake Street in Monroe, NY.

Are you a cheese lover? Will you be attending this event? Share with us below.

A Dozen Tasty New York Food Festivals to Sample This Summer Food and Wine. Wine and Food. Yup, that is definitely an Upstate thing! Here are 12 great festivals to put on your road trip calendar for July and August this year. From corn to garlic, and from wine to craft breweries, the spotlight shines bright on Upstate New York's native food and beverage history this summer.