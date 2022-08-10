Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings.

A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community.

The Goshen Plaza is coming to life.

This plaza is between Clowes Avenue and Matthews Street in the Village of Goshen. The plan for the Goshen Plaza consists of a top-brand supermarket along with a standalone pharmacy. There will also be several shopping options and more for those who visit.

Orange County, NY residents are concerned about the parking lot.

Anyone who has visited the Goshen Diner or CVS is aware of the condition of the parking lots and the one for the plaza as well. Short-term repairs have been made to the parking lot along with its recent seal coat. Those who are in charge of the plan intend to bring a fully new and improved parking space for all who visit.

What businesses can the community expect to see in the Goshen Plaza?

As of right now, one new business has announced its opening at this soon-to-be popular plaza. Jennifer Lagana and Shawn Jamieson made the announcement on social media of a brand new Anytime Fitness moving into one of the spots in the Goshen Plaza. They are the owners of Anytime Fitness in the Goshen Plaza.

They are looking forward to an opening in the Fall of 2022. As of September 1, 2022, they are rolling out presale deals for those who are looking to sign up at Anytime Fitness.

When will the Goshen Plaza be open to the public?

The plaza has been in the works since 2019 with a $55 million redevelopment plan. The approval was needed from the Goshen Village Planning Board.

At the moment, the official opening date for the plaza is unknown. It's being said that sometime in the Fall of 2022, businesses will open in the Goshen Plaza. Check back to this article for an update on the opening.

A few months back, Ice Capps relocated and moved into where Bliss Boutique used to be in Goshen, NY.

Have you heard about any new businesses opening in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

