Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?
Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when you are watching out for your loved ones. The Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, New York from August 23 to August 28, 2022, knows this and has made special arrangements and is offering special hours for just those special families.
This early time, or special admission, is for everyone who has a family member with developmental disabilities or who is sensitive to sounds, lights, and population congestion. Also, this is for you if you have a family member that simply gets overwhelmed in big congested crowds.
What makes this early admission for special persons different from the regular sights and sounds of the Dutchess County Fair?
The early admission hours will give families a chance to experience the fair, with fewer lights and sounds on the midway rides, as well as less crowd congestion, which can make it even more of a challenge to navigate the fairgrounds when also caring for a special family member.
When and what days are these special hours for the Dutchess County Fair going to be available?
This year, 2022, there will be one day, one early admission dedicated to these families. The special admission will take place on the third day of the Dutchess County Fair 2022, on Thursday, August 25, from 9:30 am until 12 noon. You can purchase discounted tickets, in advance through 8/22, online or purchase tickets at the gate on the day of the fair.
