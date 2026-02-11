New York Titan Resigns From Positions After Epstein Scandal

A prominent New York lawyer and Upstate New York board member has resigned after his name appeared in the Epstein files.

There's another major local development in the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Union College Trustee Resigns Amid Epstein Email Fallout

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A prominent Union College alumnus and longtime legal figure has stepped down from his role on the Union College Board of Trustees after his name surfaced in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, sparking controversy on campus and beyond.

Union College Trustee Brad S. Karp has resigned from the school’s Board of Trustees.

The 1981 Union College graduate and chairman of the major New York law firm Paul, Weiss, resigned from his position at Union after emails between Karp and the late convicted sex offender were released, according to multiple reports.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Earlier this month, he stepped down from his role as chairman of Paul, Weis, also because of the Epstein file.

DOJ Documents Show Many Emails Between Karp and Epstein

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to the documents, Karp appears to have corresponded with Epstein on a variety of matters, including personal requests and professional interactions that extended beyond legal work.

Some of the exchanges detailed favors sought from Epstein, such as assistance for his son’s job prospects in the entertainment world and help with joining an exclusive golf club.

Expresss Regret

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Karp expressed regret for the "social interactions" with Epstein. He also stated he never witnessed misconduct. He resigned from his positions because he noted that recent reporting had become a "distraction" for both the firm and the college.

Union College Board Chair Julie Greifer Swidler confirmed that Karp resigned. The school declined additional comment.

Bard College's President, as well as a major name in the art world, who lives in the Hudson Valley, are also dealing with the fallout of their names appearing in the Epstein files.

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the leas

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State new report says 14 colleges in New York State are among the "worst" in America.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid