New York Teachers Push For Cell Phone Bans In Schools
Nearly all educators polled support "bell-to-bell restrictions on cellphones" and more.
The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) wants "bell-to-bell restrictions on cellphones, and personal devices in schools."
New York Teachers Want Cell Phone Restrictions
Over 500 educators, students, parents, and policymakers to engage in a constructive dialogue about what teachers call this "crucial issue" on Friday.
After the meeting, the NYSUT Board of Directors passed a resolution calling for restrictions" on smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds in schools.
"The resolution specifically supports a statewide law or policy requiring “bell-to-bell” restrictions on these devices — from school opening to dismissal — with exceptions allowed for instructional purposes and student health and safety needs. This would allow students to remain fully engaged in their educational and social experiences," the NYSUT told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
More On Cell Phone Restriction Wanted In Schools
Additionally, the resolution specifies:
About 85 percent polled by the NYSUT support banning cellphones and personal electronic devices for the entire school day with approved exceptions.
Members also found that cell phones are:
- Causes students to not develop adequate social skills
- Creating more opportunities for bullies
- Distracting students
- Students are having trouble learning or struggling academically
“Schools that have implemented a ‘bell-to-bell' ban, tailored to local needs and concerns, have seen significant improvements in student focus, classroom engagement, children’s relationships and school safety," NYSUT President Melinda Person stated.
NYSUT will always advocate for what is best for kids and our school communities, and that means restricting these devices to prioritize students' mental health, distraction-free learning environments, and positive interactions with peers.”
