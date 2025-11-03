New York SWAT Team Finds 2 Dead In Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley forced their way into a New York home after a disturbing call. What they found inside has shaken the community.

An investigation is still underway following a domestic incident in the Lower Hudson Valley when a man and woman were found dead.

Man & Woman Found Dead In Rockland County, New York Home

The Orangetown Police Department responded to the residence at 290 North Midland Ave in Nyack on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. after a family member filed a report about a past domestic incident.

After several attempts to make contact with the homeowner went unanswered, the Rockland County REACT Team (SWAT) was notified and responded to the scene.

SWAT Forces Way Into Home, Finds 2 Dead Bodies

After making a safe entry into the residence, the bodies of a 52-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were found dead inside, as well as a shotgun.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau.

Police believe the shotgun was used to kill both people. Their names haven't been made public, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"The Orangetown Police have not had any previous police reports of domestic incidents at said location. Orangetown Police Department requests anyone with information or observed anything suspicious is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (845)-359-2121," police stated in a press release.

