New York Sues Automakers, Alleging Cars Are Too Easy To Steal

The effects of a viral TikTok challenge have lead New York to accuse two automotive giants of enabling a "spiraling epidemic", according to CNBC. Did the two firms not do enough to insure their products were secure, thus upholding public safety? Apparently, some in New York City say no.

CNBC goes on to say that the complaint filed accuse the manufacturers of creating a "public nuisance".

According to Insurance Information Institute, New York state ranked 9th in the nation for overall vehicle thefts in 2022 (regardless of model), with 28,292 reported cases. That is a 28% increase from 2021, according to the statistics.

New York Sues Hyundai and Kia

CNBC says that a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York accuses South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia of "failing to install devices that prevent cars from being stolen," A TikTok challenge from 2021 encouraged young people to steal the vehicles by hot wiring them using a USB cable, according to CNBC.

See Also: Ridiculous TikTok Challenge Leads to Arrest of New York Teens

Hyundai has said they have made immobilizers standard on all vehicles from November 2021, while Kia says they are working with with law enforcement to combat the problem.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York, like a number of other major cities, have experienced a huge spike in Hyundai and Kia thefts since the challenge went viral, according to the complaint.

New York's Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In 2022 If you plan on getting a new or used vehicle this year, you might want to know what thieves like to target the most. It doesn't mean that you shouldn't buy that style of vehicle, but know if you do, you should make sure you have some sort of anti-theft device for it.

New York Hospital Sues Woman For Allegedly Posting Cadaver Pics on Social Media

More and more people in recent years have turned to social media to increase their online presence and amount of followers through posted content. At the same time, we've seen more people resort to unethical means to gain a like or subscription at times.

NBC NY says that a former morgue attendant (and self-proclaimed social media influencer) was sued by a hospital earlier in 2023, that claimed she posted "'macabre pictures' and videos of cadavers onto her personal social media accounts."

Northwell Health filed a lawsuit in Nassau County that said the woman, who worked for the hospital for only 45 days, was posting the graphic content on her pages for her nearly 20 thousand online followers.

The lawsuit even claimed the woman still posted pictures after her firing in mid-March. The woman was allegedly posting pics and videos of "amputated body parts, internal organs and a late stillbirth."