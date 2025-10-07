New York Students Outsmart Lawmakers With Sneaky School Hack
New York students have found a genius way around the new cellphone ban. Teachers and parents are impressed and horrified.
Genius New York students are outsmarting New York lawmakers.
Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York
New York State students and educators are continuing to adapt to many new school rules put in place for this school year.
Among the new rules is a bell-to-bell cellphone ban. Very smart students have already figured out a way around the cellphone ban. Find out how below all the new rules for students and teachers.
Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York
New York Students Figure Out Workaround For Cellphone Ban
The cellphone ban aims to remove distractions and boost learning. New York students figured out a creative way to beat the ban.
Most students have laptops or tablets, with phones banned, students are using Google Docs on their electronics like a digital whisper network, chatting with friends in real time while teachers think they’re working.
Gen Z Finds a Workaround as NY Cell Phone Bans Take Hold
Teens are typing away in shared documents like old-school chat rooms, trading gossip and emojis while teachers hope they’re learning something.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Parents and teachers are equal parts impressed and horrified, warning that the Docs could lead to cheating, bullying, or just pure chaos.
Basically, Gen Z just reinvented the AOL chatrooms, or AIM and it’s working. But it's also something New York lawmakers or educators might want to look into.