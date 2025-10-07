New York Students Outsmart Lawmakers With Sneaky School Hack

New York students have found a genius way around the new cellphone ban. Teachers and parents are impressed and horrified.

Genius New York students are outsmarting New York lawmakers.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

New York State students and educators are continuing to adapt to many new school rules put in place for this school year.

Among the new rules is a bell-to-bell cellphone ban. Very smart students have already figured out a way around the cellphone ban. Find out how below all the new rules for students and teachers.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

New York Students Figure Out Workaround For Cellphone Ban

Google Unveils New Pixel 4 Smart Phone Getty Images loading...

The cellphone ban aims to remove distractions and boost learning. New York students figured out a creative way to beat the ban.

Most students have laptops or tablets, with phones banned, students are using Google Docs on their electronics like a digital whisper network, chatting with friends in real time while teachers think they’re working.

Gen Z Finds a Workaround as NY Cell Phone Bans Take Hold

BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash loading...

Teens are typing away in shared documents like old-school chat rooms, trading gossip and emojis while teachers hope they’re learning something.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Parents and teachers are equal parts impressed and horrified, warning that the Docs could lead to cheating, bullying, or just pure chaos.

Basically, Gen Z just reinvented the AOL chatrooms, or AIM and it’s working. But it's also something New York lawmakers or educators might want to look into.

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the leas

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid