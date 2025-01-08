New York State Wants To Put “Money In Your Pockets”

One of Gov. Katy Hochul's top goals for 2025 is to put more "money in your pockets."

How does Hochul plan to put "money in your pockets?" She hopes to increase the child tax credit as part of her Affordability Agenda in 2025.

Hochul Aims To Make Child Care More Accessible And Affordable In New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Don Pollard loading...

Hochul released new plans to "make child care more accessible and affordable in New York."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“As a young mom, I had to leave a job I loved because we couldn't find child care. No parent in New York should be forced to make that choice,” Hochul said. “I pledged to invest a record-breaking $7 billion in child care because I know working families need the help. These new proposals will make a real difference in making child care more affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers.”

$110 million Child Care Construction Funds

Canva Canva loading...

In the 2025 State of the State, Hochul is proposing to build new child care facilities and repair existing sites, "making this critical service more accessible in child care deserts."

Money will be granted to child care providers to construct new facilities or repair existing facilities.

“Substitute Pool” To Expand Child Care Workforce

Hochul also hopes to create a “substitute pool” to expand the child care workforce, helping providers find trusted, vetted professionals to quickly step in and keep classrooms open.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Goal Of Universal Child Care

Canva Canva loading...

The Governor also plans to form the New York Coalition for Child Care. This will bring together business leaders, labor unions, service providers and tax experts to identify a sustainable path forward for achieving universal child care.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"This will be a partnership will work to identify a sustainable path forward for achieving universal child care. Their task will be to expand the existing child care assistance system while also building more options to make quality child care more affordable and accessible for middle-class families who are not currently eligible for income-based subsidies," Hochul's office stated.

Most Popular American Baby Names For 2024

Most Popular American Baby Names For 2024 Most Popular Baby Names In America 2024 Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Keep Reading:

Banned Baby Names In America