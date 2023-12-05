New York state will see changes in 2024. Some of the upcoming differences that residents will experience are already explained while others aren't noticed yet.

New York state residents may see a pay increase in 2024. Minimum wage is changing next year however, it will be a different pay for New York state residents depending on where they reside.

There are Hudson Valley counties that have open job positions.

The New York State Thruway Authority made an important announcement on social media

Are These Jobs Available With The New York State Thruway Authority?

With open positions in maintenance, engineering and additional positions, New York state residents can see if these jobs fit their lifestyle and download an employment application.

Job opening and employment information can be found on their website.

The New York State Thruway Authority Shared Important Information



On November 15, 2023, The New York State Thruway Authority made an important announcement and post on social media platforms.

"Tuesday, the Thruway Authority Board of Director’s unanimously approved the Authority’s 2024 Annual Budget. The $1.3 billion spending plan includes a $91 million or 25 percent increase compared to 2023 in capital improvement investments which are the result of the toll adjustment that goes into effect on January 1, 2024." "The approved 2024 Budget also commits $2.4 billion over the next five years for Thruway Authority Capital Program projects across its 570-mile system statewide, an increase of $500 million."

In April of 2023, an announcement was made about $9.7 million going towards New York state's thruway pavement.

What Information Can New York State Residents Learn About This Recent Press Release?

Along with this informative social media post from the New York State Thruway Authority, a press release can also be reviewed.

“The 2024 Budget provides the resources needed for the Thruway system to continue to be one of the safest and most reliable superhighways in the country,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank Hoare said." “The additional revenue generated by the toll adjustment will enable the Authority to increase funding for critical infrastructure projects aimed at maintaining, modernizing and rebuilding the Thruway system, much of which was originally constructed 70 years ago.”

While New York residents may agree and disagree about things, we can all agree that money going towards roads in New York state is beneficial and much needed.

"The approval of this budget coupled with the 10-year Strategic Plan establishes long-term priorities and better positions the Authority to be responsive to its customers’ needs for the next decade.”

What Will Happen With Capital Projects With The New York State Thruway In 2024?

The New York State Thruway Authority continued to share the 2024 budget total would be $1.3 billion and that would also include $411.9 million for the New York State Thruway Authority's operating expenses. This would also include $71 million for The New York State Police Troop T's reimbursement costs and patrolling the system.

Capital projects throughout The New York State Thruway system in 2024 is estimated to be around $450.9 million as well.

How Would This Budget For The New York State Thruway Authority Be Different Than The Budget For 2023?

The New York State Thruway Authority also shared,

"Overall, $2.4 billion will be invested over the next five years into the Thruway’s Capital Program, a $500 million increase compared to the 2023 Budget. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges. " "Bridge work will include replacements, rehabs, paintings, joint replacements, vertical clearance improvements, etc."

How Do Facebook Users Feel About The Recent Post Made By The New York State Thruway Authority?

With comment and shares, Facebook users didn't hold back on their opinions about the New York State Thruway Authority's post in regards to the 2024 budget.

"Perhaps some of the $ should be allocated to the "rest" stops That do not have bathrooms! From Ramapo to Albany, even the newly refurbished stops are posting signs indicating "no bathrooms "." "And that’s not even a picture of the new bridge"

Additional comments were made about the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and how it should still be renamed.

Any additional information about the New York State Thruway Authority's approved 2024 budget can be found on their website. Previous budget books of the New York State Thruway Authority can also be viewed on the same site.

What do you hope to see different in New York state in 2024? Tell us more below.

