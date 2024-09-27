New York State Taking Drastic Action Due To Hurricane Helene

New York State is trying to help as Hurricane Helene takes aim.

The southeast is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

At Least 3 Dead From Hurricane Helene

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, at least three people are dead as Hurricane Helene slams the southeast.

One person was killed in Tampa after a highway sign fell onto their vehicle. Another two people are dead in Wheeler County, Georgia, after a possible tornado hit a mobile home,

The storm packed winds of around 140 miles per hour when it landed in Florida.

New York State Sending Resources To North Carolina

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she has deployed a team of 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina.

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Hochul stated. “Our expert swift water rescue team and the equipment they will bring with them will help save lives and protect against the potential destruction of property from Hurricane Helene. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

How New York Team Will Help In North Carolina

The 16-member water rescue team comprises members from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police.

This team can conduct search and water rescues for people and animals, provide emergency medical care and support helicopter rescue operations.

"They are trained to operate in areas with compromised access to roadways, utilities, transportation and medical facilities, and with limited availability of shelter, food and water. Equipment sent to North Carolina with the team includes Zodiac boats and motors with trailers, two high-water rescue vehicles and drones," Hochul's office stated.

The storm isn't expected to impact New York State much. Though residents, including in the Hudson Valley may see some rain this weekend.

