New York Hospitals Overwhelmed As Deadly Virus Spreads Fast

Cases of a deadly and highly contagious respiratory virus, not the flu, is spreading at high rates in New York.

The New York State Department of Health warns that the state is experiencing a surge in RSV cases, on top of a surge in cases of the flu.

RSV Cases Jump Nearly 50 Percent, Hospitalizations Increase By 70 Percent

According to the New York State Department of Health's respiratory surveillance report, laboratory-confirmed cases of RSV are up 41 percent in the past week.

Hospitalizations from RSV skyrocketed 70 percent during the same time period.

RSV Symptoms

RSV can be deadly, particularly for infants, older adults, and individuals with chronic health conditions. Most people experience cold-like symptoms

Symptoms of RSV can be similar at the start to COVID and the flu. Symptoms include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Tiredness

Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)

How RSV Spreads

RSV is commonly spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets containing the virus are inhaled by others. You can also become infected by touching a surface or object with the virus on it and then touching your face. Activities like kissing can also transmit the virus.

Most people with RSV are contagious for 3 to 8 days.

The New York State Department of Health and local health officials are monitoring the situation and urging precautions. Preventive measures include:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean high-touch surfaces often.

Stay home when sick to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Wear a mask if you are sick and must be around others

