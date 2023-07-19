New York State Says ‘Cheers’ To ‘Fantastic’ Historic Agreement
New York State officials are praising a historic agreement.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an inaugural partnership that enables New York State wines to be sold in Puerto Rico for the very first time.
Historic News Regarding New York State Wine
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Wine Made In Finger Lakes Region To Be Sold In Puerto Rico
New York State officials say this is a "historic agreement" as the collaboration marks the first-time wine made in New York State will be uncorked in what's considered a "growing Puerto Rico wine market."
"This collaboration uncorks a new era of wine connoisseurship and cultural exchange," Hochul's office said.
Riesling varieties and Rosé wines made by Finger Lakes wineries will be sold in Puerto Rico. State officials hope to expand the selection of wines and wineries participating in this initiative in the future.
Read More: The ‘World’s Deadliest Animal’ Loves To Attack In New York State
"Stemming from a shared vision of New York State Office of Trade and Tourism and Serrallés Imports, one of Puerto Rico's largest distributors, the State recognized the immense potential for promoting and celebrating New York wines. Partnering with Serrallés and Dr. Konstantin Frank, New York's most awarded winery, the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism was able to work through export requirements to bring Dr. Frank's wines into the market, and leverage Serrallés Imports' extensive distribution network and wine and spirits industry expertise to ensure that New York-made wines are available to consumers and connoisseurs across Puerto Rico," Hochul's office stated in a press release.