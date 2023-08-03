New York State Residents Told To Kill ‘Destructive Invasive Pest’ From Asia

A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Residents are told to "kill" these insects immediately. But it's hard to kill them.

Westchester County is taking steps to reduce the invasive spotted lanternfly from its parks and recreation areas.

Spotted Lanternfly In Westchester County

Bugwood.org Bugwood.org loading...

Reports of the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species, are increasing across the county. Officials from Westchester say they've "surveyed large outbreaks" of the threatening species

"The Spotted Lanternfly is a sap-sucking, threatening invasive species that can cause significant damage to parks and wooded areas as feeding stresses plants, making them vulnerable to disease and attacks from other insects. They are identified by their black or red-spotted nymphs as juveniles and look more moth-like with white wings as adults. If found, it is best to kill them," Westchester County Parks states.

The Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation is now taking steps to reduce this species from our parks and recreational areas.

City Of Long Beach, New York City Of Long Beach, New York loading...

“The Spotted Lanternfly has become a nuisance – and a potential threat – in Westchester County. The steps and suggestions recommended by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation should be taken seriously and I urge the community to come together to help reduce this invasive," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hard To Kill

Officials continue to evaluate the best non-toxic sprays to use to get rid of the pesky insects and most recently acquired high-powered commercial vacuums that are used to suck up large congregations of Spotted Lanternflies.

Westchester County Parks Westchester County Parks loading...

“Our Conservation Division are leaders in the conservation space and I’m proud of the steps they are taking to not only work to lower the number of the invasive in our parks, but how they are educating the public to also do their part," Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said.

Recommended ways to kill Spotted Lanternflies include using power washers and vacuum cleaners because stomping them doesn’t always work since they are quick, according to the Westchester County Parks Department.

Residents are told to report sightings to parksinfo@westchestercountyny.gov and include location, contact information and pictures.

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive planthopper from Asia. Over the past few years, it's been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Asian Destructive Invasive Pest Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

The pesky insects can cause significant damage to parks and wooded areas.

Reported In Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Sullivan, Delaware, Albany, Yates, Suffolk, New York, Kings, Monroe, Chemung, Erie, Ontario, and Nassau counties

In the past, several individual adult SLF have been found in many counties across New York including Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Sullivan, Delaware, Albany, Yates, Suffolk, New York, Kings, Monroe, Chemung, Erie, Ontario, and Nassau counties, the DEC reports.

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.