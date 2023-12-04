New York State Residents Told To ‘Destroy’ Some Chocolate Bars

Health officials announced some chocolate is being recalled due to the potential presence of items like "disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper."

The FDA confirmed chocolate protein bars have been recalled.

Doctors Scientific Organica Announces Voluntary Recall in New York

FDA FDA loading...

Doctors Scientific Organica recalled some Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The protein bars offer 60 grams of protein. The recalled protein bars are the Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products.

The recall is isolated to 3 batches of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products manufactured by Doctors Scientific Organica, officials say.

Reason For Recall

Recall toy block gustavofrazao loading...

The bars were recalled due to the "potential presence of foreign material, including disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper," officials say.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible and not sharp may cause minor injuries such as transient choking or gastrointestinal system injury," the FDA stated in its recall notice.

"Destroy" Recalled Products

"Consumers who have purchased Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products with lot codes 181, 184 and 187 should not consume the product and should return the product to the location where it was purchased or destroy it themselves."

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, as of this writing.

Canva Canva loading...

The recalled food is distributed through Burn Bootcamp retail locations and online throughout the U.S.

No other Doctors Scientific Organica products, including other varieties or flavors of protein bars, are involved in this recall.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.