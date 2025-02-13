New York State Residents Sexy-Steamy-Intimate Trend Exposed
New Yorkers are apparently ordering more sexy items than most Americans.
DoorDash recently named the 10 most " intimate" states in America.
New York State Among the Most Intimate States In America
New York State has more residents than most states, so it's probably not a surprise that New York State made the list.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
What is a surprise, is how DoorDash crafted the list. By orders of items that turn up the heat.
"From coast to coast, consumers are turning up the heat, prioritizing passion, intimacy and a little self-love," DoorDash states.
The Sexy Items New Yorkers Are Ordering
According to DoorDash, its list was crafted "based on DoorDash orders of condoms, lube and vibrators."
"Based on DoorDash orders of condoms, lube and vibrators, we uncovered the top intimate - and let’s be honest, prepared- states across the country," DoorDash adds.
New York State Ranks Fifth
New York State made the Top 5 of most intimate states in America according to DoorDash's order data for romance-related items.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Below Are America's 10 Most Intimate States
- Utah
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Nevada
- New York
- Texas
- California
- Minnesota
- Florida
- New Jersey
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
3 New York Hotspots Most Romantic Restaurants In America
If you're looking for something a little less x-rated, three hotspots in New York State are among the most romantic restaurants in all of America. CLICK HERE to find out all the details.
Or Hudson Valley Post just learned a resort in the region is one of America's most romantic.
CLICK HERE to learn where you can "make your rom-com dreams a reality."
27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York
27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York
15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels
15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler