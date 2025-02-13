New York State Residents Sexy-Steamy-Intimate Trend Exposed

New Yorkers are apparently ordering more sexy items than most Americans.

DoorDash recently named the 10 most " intimate" states in America.

New York State Among the Most Intimate States In America

New York State has more residents than most states, so it's probably not a surprise that New York State made the list.

What is a surprise, is how DoorDash crafted the list. By orders of items that turn up the heat.

"From coast to coast, consumers are turning up the heat, prioritizing passion, intimacy and a little self-love," DoorDash states.

The Sexy Items New Yorkers Are Ordering

According to DoorDash, its list was crafted "based on DoorDash orders of condoms, lube and vibrators."

"Based on DoorDash orders of condoms, lube and vibrators, we uncovered the top intimate - and let’s be honest, prepared- states across the country," DoorDash adds.

New York State Ranks Fifth

New York State made the Top 5 of most intimate states in America according to DoorDash's order data for romance-related items.

Below Are America's 10 Most Intimate States

Utah Arizona Colorado Nevada New York Texas California Minnesota Florida New Jersey

