New York State Residents Owned $19 Billion, How To Get Your Money

New Yorkers are starting to receive money owed to them.

If you live in New York, you'll want to check your mail carefully because the state has started sending out unclaimed funds.

New Law In New York Means Money In Your Pocket

A change to state law means you could get a check for up to 250 dollars without having to file a claim. In late 2024, New York Gov. Katy Hochul signed a bill that allows the Office of the State Comptroller to expedite certain unclaimed funds payments of $250 or less.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says his office holds over $19 billion in unclaimed funds. Officials add that New York State returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.

“My office holds over $19 billion in unclaimed funds, and we want to make sure that every New Yorker can easily claim their money. By simplifying the process, my office will be able to return lost money even faster while still ensuring the funds get back into the hands of their rightful owners," DiNapoli states.

$600 Million Returned To New Yorkers In 2024

In 2024, nearly $600 million was returned. The average claim paid out is between $50 and $100.

Most unclaimed funds are from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, stolen gift cards, or money that was considered abandoned and turned over to the state.

Money Owned To Deceased Relatives

A lot of the money is owed to people who are deceased but you may have a right to it if you're an heir.

DiNapoli suggests checking the Comptroller's website and typing in relatives' names. I searched and found my grandmother's name.

CLICK HERE to search for yourself, a relative, or a friend.

